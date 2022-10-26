Not Available

Bis

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

EuropaCorp

Éric and Patrice have been friends since high school. Over the years, they have both taken very different paths: Éric has become a hedonist, has a string of girlfriends and is always on the look out for a new one; Patrice has become a monogamous father with a very ordered life. After a drunken evening, the two childhood friends find themselves cast back into 1986, when they were 17 years old. This return to the past is a dream opportunity to try to change the path their lives will take. What will they do with this second chance?

Cast

Kad MeradPatrice
Alexandra LamyCaroline
Gérard DarmonLe Père de Eric
Julien BoisselierLe Père de Patrice
Anne GirouardLa Mère de Eric
Eléonore BernheimLa Mère de Patrice

View Full Cast >

Images