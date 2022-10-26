Éric and Patrice have been friends since high school. Over the years, they have both taken very different paths: Éric has become a hedonist, has a string of girlfriends and is always on the look out for a new one; Patrice has become a monogamous father with a very ordered life. After a drunken evening, the two childhood friends find themselves cast back into 1986, when they were 17 years old. This return to the past is a dream opportunity to try to change the path their lives will take. What will they do with this second chance?
|Kad Merad
|Patrice
|Alexandra Lamy
|Caroline
|Gérard Darmon
|Le Père de Eric
|Julien Boisselier
|Le Père de Patrice
|Anne Girouard
|La Mère de Eric
|Eléonore Bernheim
|La Mère de Patrice
View Full Cast >