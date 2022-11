Not Available

Not unlike the other Warung Kopi (Warkop) comedies featuring (Dono, Kasino and Indro), this film is also made up of a series of comedic skits featuring plenty of pretty faces and beautiful bodies. In this film, initially the Warkop trio are training to become security guards, whose commandant turns out to be a patient from a mental hospital. Then, they masquerade as women in order to get jobs at a company that is only hiring women. All of their career attempts end humorously.