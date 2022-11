Not Available

Bishop T.D. Jakes hosts this gospel concert featuring the 130-member Potter's House Mass Choir and singers Beverly Crawford, Donnie McClurkin and D'Atra Hicks performing inspiring songs that embody messages of faith, hope and survival. Filmed in Jakes's nondenominational Dallas church, this rousing concert lifts the soul with selections such as "The Storm Is Over Now," "Thou Art My Help," "The Time Is Short," "Marvelous" and more.