Bisik Pada Langit (2017)

Wak Selamat is the father of one Siti Hajar, who wishes to study abroad. As a father, Wak does everything he can in order to fulfill her dreams. Her two brothers are also more than willing to sacrifice their own future just so their sister could further her studies. The family has high hopes for her when Siti finally makes it to Perth, Australia. However, things take a turn when Siti gets involved in an accident and Wak has to find a way to visit his daughter who is now lying in a coma.