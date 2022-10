Not Available

A desperate and poor couple, Kamil (Fizz Fairuz) & Soraya (Nabila Huda), motivated by greed and lust for material and spiritual wealth, is forced to make a pact with the devil which involves certain forbidden rituals. But when Soraya is caught by the police and implicated in a murder, Kamil must build a strong case against the prosecutors and race against time to save her from certain death.