"Diário de Bissau" was filmed in 2017 and reports the daily life of the capital city of Guinea-Bissau. By reading the newspaper Diário de Bissau, which the film is named after, we take notice of the local news. This reading is intercut with the testimony of Martinho Barbosa, a Guinean who witnessed Guinea's recent history and presents his view of the key issues facing the country.