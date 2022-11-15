Bist du glücklich?

Not Available

After 13 years, Sonja and Marc have separated. The love was lost to them like other people a stick or hat. To sell their weekend home, the two embark on a final trip together. Along the way, they realize that by far not all is said and that they still feel connected to each other - despite all the injuries and blame. When the planned sale is delayed, they have to spend the night in their house. It is their last chance to find answers to all the questions that are better asked late than never.