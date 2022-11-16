Not Available

Bita's struggle to provide for her mother, who is unable to work, takes an unexpected turn when some of her patients accuse her of theft. Her claims of being innocent fall on deaf ears until one of her colleagues confesses something that changes everything. With her reputation ruined, Bita grapples with the mistakes in her life as she searches for a way out of her predicament. Beautifully written and atmospherically compiled, Mehrdad Farid's arresting drama perfectly captures the indecision and uncertainty of its main character, with superb performances from its multifaceted cast. Written by IMVBox.com