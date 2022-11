Not Available

Bitayin si... Baby Ama! (Tagalog: Execute Baby Ama) is 1976 Filipino film starring Rudy Fernández and Alma Moreno, depicting the life of executed murderer and gang leader, Marciál "Baby" Ama. Ama, who became a gang leader with his own prison mob while serving a sentence for lesser charges, was executed for murder at the age of 16 via electric chair on 4 October 1961. The film was followed by the sequel Anak ni Baby Ama (Child of Baby Ama) starring Robin Padilla.