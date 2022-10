Not Available

To catch Interpol's most-wanted hacker, special Agent Dada must assemble a team of criminals: Jack-The Trickster; Vi-The Hacker; Luhan-The Forger; Linh-The Cat Burglar and Phuc-The Inside Man. The latest action-comedy-heist movie of director Ham Tran. Starring Suboi, Petey Majik Nguyen, Thanh My, Nhung Kate, Mai The Hiep, introducing Thanh Pham and special guests Ngo Thanh Van, Teo Yoo.