Bitcoin In Uganda - Empowering People

This is a story about Ronald, from Kampala, Uganda. He receives Bitcoin from his family in the United States to support his education. One of the ways that people have adopted Bitcoin use is to send money to loved ones and family members overseas. Money that is sent or transferred to someone else is called a remittance. When remittances are sent via Bitcoin, this often saves both parties from high bank transfer costs or high fees from traditional money transfer services. Please watch this short documentary featuring Ronald and his family to see how remittances were sent through Bitcoin.