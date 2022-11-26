Bitcoins in Argentina

Not Available

Our first BitcoinFilm ever, this is a story about what Bitcoin is, and how Bitcoin is used to address Argentina’s strict monetary restrictions and inflation. The idea for BitcoinFilm was born, when Jacob and Mathias were in Buenos Aires. There, they discovered how people like Diego in Argentina were using Bitcoin, a relatively new digital global currency at the time, to gain freedom from the government’s financial restrictions. Please watch this short documentary to find out how Bitcoin technology could be used to gain freedom, and democratize money.