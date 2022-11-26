Bitcoins: Liberating Organic Farmers

Not Available

This is a story about how organic farmers like Santiago are using Bitcoins to reach their customers directly – with no fees and middlemen. Filmed in Argentina near Buenos Aires, the story shows how Bitcoin could be used to accept online payments for small businesses. Here, Santiago was able to sell organic vegetables from his farm by having a website set up to receive orders and payments. That way, farmers like him could have direct access to customers. Please watch this short film to see the possibilities of how Bitcoin could liberate small businesses- from farmers to beyond.