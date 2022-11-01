Bite Till Die - Killing Box

Not Available

Former freelance Soldier "Dragonhair" has retired for years. He set up a private investigation agency and now runs it with a group of martial arts experts. The group's premier investigator, Gene, an orphan who has learnt his excellent skills of swords, guns and Thai boxing from Dragonhair, keeps investigating crime cases while searching for his father. Anna, the adopted boyish girl of Dragonhair also works in the group. Dragonhair's daughter Run, migrated to Japan with her mother, has now returned to Thailand to visit her father. When all seems to be working so well, Dragon hair is threatened with a bullet shot into his home and a mysterious bomb like box which was sent to him. Everyone in the detective agent tries to find out who wants to kill Dragonhair. The old man has been worrying that he has to pay his debt for what the did 10 years ago but he never imagined his innocent child would also be affected....