Middle aged Jang-Pil lives in a small one room apartment in Shinrim-dong. In the past, he might have studied for his bar exam, but now he makes a living by collecting junk, managing the apartment building he lives in and also makes wooden dolls to sell. One day he lends money to a young man in the same apartment building, but the man ends up taking his job. Jang-Pil is also tricked by a woman he met in the neighborhood.