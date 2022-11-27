Not Available

The documentary sketches the essence and impact, history and present of the Berlin drama school "Ernst Busch". It takes the move of the school in 2018 as an opportunity to capture the contradictions between artistic and economic interests in post-reunification Berlin and in the present. After the end of the GDR, the school was threatened with extinction: the building was dilapidated, Berlin was broke, the search for a new location threatened to fail. The students themselves finally fought their way to the new location under the motto "Bitte nach Mitte!" ("Let’s move to the center").