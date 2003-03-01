2003

Following in the tradition of Erin Brockovich, Sudor Amargo (Spanish for Bitter Sweat) is an inspiring, realistic portrayal of a group of female workers struggling to keep their jobs at a doomed Puerto Rican cannery. The massive layoffs and protests at the factory add to the personal burdens of four of the women -- one with cancer, one whose son steals her money to buy heroin, one who's pregnant and one who's fooling around with the boss.