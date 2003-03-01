2003

Bitter Sweat

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 1st, 2003

Studio

Not Available

Following in the tradition of Erin Brockovich, Sudor Amargo (Spanish for Bitter Sweat) is an inspiring, realistic portrayal of a group of female workers struggling to keep their jobs at a doomed Puerto Rican cannery. The massive layoffs and protests at the factory add to the personal burdens of four of the women -- one with cancer, one whose son steals her money to buy heroin, one who's pregnant and one who's fooling around with the boss.

Cast

Alba Nydia DíazCamila Morales
Yamaris LatorreMagda
Ivonne CaroIsabel
Esther Marí
Elsie Moreau
Domingo Quiñones

