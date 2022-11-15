Not Available

Bitter Thorns

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The poise and dignity of the Ismael family from Eritrea have haunted film-maker Nick Gifford since he filmed their arrival at Wadsharifi refugee camp in the Sudan three years ago. "Seeing them by chance, sick and bemused after fleeing for six nights from the war and drought in neighbouring Eritrea," he recalls, "I wondered what camp life would do to a man and his family." His film follows this refugee family from their arrival in camp to their return to Eritrea three years later.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images