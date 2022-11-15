Bitter Thorns

Not Available

The poise and dignity of the Ismael family from Eritrea have haunted film-maker Nick Gifford since he filmed their arrival at Wadsharifi refugee camp in the Sudan three years ago. "Seeing them by chance, sick and bemused after fleeing for six nights from the war and drought in neighbouring Eritrea," he recalls, "I wondered what camp life would do to a man and his family." His film follows this refugee family from their arrival in camp to their return to Eritrea three years later.