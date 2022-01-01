Bitter Vengeance

1994

Annie marries Jack Westford, a cop when they met. Six years later Jack is now working as a security guard in a bank and feels that he was unfairly fired from the force. He also appears to be no longer interested in Annie and has an affair with another bank employee. Among his duties is delivering old money for disposal. He comes up with a plan to steal the money and run away. Part of his plan is to fake his death and frame Annie. While the police suspect that she killed Jack and knows where the money is, there's also an insurance investigator on her back.