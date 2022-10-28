Not Available

Progressive and talented Natasha and Roma dream of a European wedding by the sea... but Natasha's stepfather procured a different scenario. Rough official of the city administration considers the celebration as a springboard for their careers, and seeks to arrange all the «how to». Young awaits an unforgettable evening in the restaurant «Golden» with a complete set of the tedious rites. Not fight, the guys decide to spend their dream wedding in secret from conservative relatives. But by accident both celebration come together.