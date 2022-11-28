Not Available

In January 2020, Eefje released her fourth album, Bitterzoet. It was received with massive enthusiasm, and her first (try out) concerts with her new band were a big success. But unfortunately, everything came to a screeching halt. The sold-out release tour through the Netherlands and Belgium was about to take off, when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. With this concert film, Eefje wants to support her team, and she wants to offer her fans an experience which comes as close as possible to her live performance, incorporating pop music, choreography, lights and setting into an artistic whole.