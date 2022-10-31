Bittoo Boss

Not Available

takes pride in calling himself a "Sesky Video Shooter". He is the star of all wedding celebrations of Anandpur Sahib, a small town in Punjab. Bittoo believes in spreading happiness through the beautiful moments he captures, moments which you can rewind and keep watching for years and smile looking at them thus making them heartfelt experiences which last forever. He falls in love with an educated and strong-headed girl who makes him realize the importance of financial stability and monetary gains in order to gain respect and recognition. Smitten in love and bitten by the one he loves, the smart and righteous cameraman is lured to take a shortcut in order to earn a quick buck and get his life back on track. What follows is a madcap ride.