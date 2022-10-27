Bituing Walang Ningning

Not Available

Dorina Pineda is a Sampaguita vendor idolizing the most famous singing sensation in the country, Lavinia Arguilles. Lavina with her ego getting big, drives away her fans and even her boyfriend Nico Escobar. He later discovers Dorina as a wonderful singer and eventually falls in love with her. A simple die-hard fan at first, Dorina rose to the ranks and become the biggest singing star in the country, even becoming more famous than her idol Lavinia.