Biwi Aur Makan

Four young men re-locate from a village in India, to a big city. While attempting to access accomodation, they are repeatedly told that rooms will only be rented to married couples, not to bachelors. Frustrated at this, two of them disguise themselves as women, and pose as wives for the other two males. They are able to secure accomodation with the Mishra family. Complications arise when the two "women" fall in love with Mishra's two lovely daughters - with results that can only be described as hilarious.