Biwi Ho To Aisi

Mrs Bhandari rules her household through intimidation and fear. She treats her husband and eldest son, Suraj, as imbeciles and her adopted daughter as a doormat. Only her youngest son receives her approval. Suraj goes missing for a few days and returns with a secret. Soon, a spirited girl from the country arrives unexpectedly. Mrs Bhandari's reign of terror is about to be challenged and a no holds barred battle commences
|Rekha
|Shalu Mehra
|Farooq Shaikh
|Suraj Bhandari
|Bindu
|Kamla Bhandari
|Kader Khan
|Kailash Bhandari
|Salman Khan
|Vicky Bhandari
|Asrani
|P.K. Patialewala
View Full Cast >