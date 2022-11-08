Biwi Ho To Aisi

Not Available

Mrs Bhandari rules her household through intimidation and fear. She treats her husband and eldest son, Suraj, as imbeciles and her adopted daughter as a doormat. Only her youngest son receives her approval. Suraj goes missing for a few days and returns with a secret. Soon, a spirited girl from the country arrives unexpectedly. Mrs Bhandari's reign of terror is about to be challenged and a no holds barred battle commences