Biwi Ho To Aisi

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mrs Bhandari rules her household through intimidation and fear. She treats her husband and eldest son, Suraj, as imbeciles and her adopted daughter as a doormat. Only her youngest son receives her approval. Suraj goes missing for a few days and returns with a secret. Soon, a spirited girl from the country arrives unexpectedly. Mrs Bhandari's reign of terror is about to be challenged and a no holds barred battle commences

Cast

RekhaShalu Mehra
Farooq ShaikhSuraj Bhandari
BinduKamla Bhandari
Kader KhanKailash Bhandari
Salman KhanVicky Bhandari
AsraniP.K. Patialewala

