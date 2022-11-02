Biwi No. 1

Not Available

Prem and Pooja lead an ever so normal rich life. Pooja who is busy, with her 2 adorable kids and Prem's mom, neglects her man. A gorgeous model, Roopali , enters Prem's life to revive him of his ever so bouncing hormones. Prem leads a double life being a doting father and ever-loving husband on one hand and prancing around the streets with Roopali on the other. Add to all this Lakhan and his wife are good friends of Prem and his wife. Prem wants to have the cake and eat it too. Pooja soon discovers Prem's love and gives an ultimatum. Will Prem go for Pooja? Or will he settle with Roopali?