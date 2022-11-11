Biwi No. 2

Not Available

Vishal comes from an upper-class family. As he is of marriageable age, his parents want him to get married. Vishal meets with Archana and both fall in love. The respective parents of both Vishal and Archana meet the prospective bride and groom, and give them their approval and blessings. Vishal and Archana are then married. After sometime of living in harmony differences start up between the two, and start to snowball thereafter. Vishal thinks he had acted in haste when he married Archana, and regrets his decision of marrying her.