Sakiko (Matsushima Nanako), works independently at a travel agent in Tokyo. She was raised by her mother, Tatsuko (Miyamoto Nobuko), is hospitalized, Sakiko returns to her hometown Tokushima on Shikoku. The town is famous for its annual Awa Dance Festival. She is told by doctor, Terasawa Daisuke (Osawa Takao), that her mother has terminal cancer.