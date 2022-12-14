Bizarre Burials

Not Available

These days, only 40% of the UK's population considers themselves religious. This has created a notable shift in the way we treat death and had led to a rise in unconventional funerals. This documentary explores the variety of weird and wonderful ways to go out on a high note. We meet the people who offer these bizarre services. From bespoke coffins to themed funerals, ashes being tattooed onto survived loved ones or being turned into a vinyl record. This programme shows the strange yet lighter side of our inevitable end.