BJ Penn "90 Days" takes you into the mind of a Mixed Martial Arts Champion. Live The Journey of The Prodigy as BJ Penn tells his story. Directly to you. Grow up with BJ in the small town of Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii. Meet BJ s family, and see how support, love and strong family values created a champion. For the first time, see the actual footage of BJ winning the Brazilian World Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Enter the octagon with BJ...go face-to-face with him as he takes you through his biggest UFC fights...how he won, why he lost. And how he avenged those losses. BJ Penn "90 Days" is not just for the avid Mixed Martial Arts fan. It s for anyone who wants to succeed in life. ENTER THE MIND OF A CHAMPION.