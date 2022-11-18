Björk: Vespertine Live At Royal Opera House

Not Available

Tracks: Frosti, Overture, All Is Full of Love, Aurora, Undo, Generous Palmstroke, An Echo a Stain, Hidden Place, Cocoon, Unison, Harm of Will, It's Not up to You, Pagan Poetry, Possibly Maybe, Isobel, Hyperballad, Human Behavior, Joga, It's in Our Hands. Every single song on this DVD is amazing because the level of quality is so high and consistent throughout. You can tell that Bjork spent a long time thinking about this tour, and because of this it is definitely her best tour to date. I would love to see her live at some point in my life, because it would be a dream come true. This DVD also features a great interview section from Bjork herself, Matmos, Zeena, and the choir. It's very interesting to watch these interviews about how the tour came about, and also the making of the album. Bjork is a beautiful creature and her music is stellar to anything I've ever heard. This DVD is essential for all Bjork fans, because you find something new every time you watch it.