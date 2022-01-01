Björk - Vessel

Not Available

Vessel is the first live long-form video by Icelandic musician Björk, directed by Stéphane Sednaoui and produced by Elektra Entertainment. It was released in VHS on 5 September 1994, by One Little Indian, with a DVD reissue taking place on 13 May 2003. The release documents a concert by the artist during the 1994 tour held in support of her studio album Debut (1993). It contains ten songs from the album, in addition to a B-side; an interview with Björk is interspersed throughout the setlist. Featuring performances of : 1. Human Behaviour 2. Atlantic 3. One Day 4. Venus as a Boy 5. Come to Me 6. Aeroplane 7. Anchor Song 8. Big Time Sensuality 9. There's More to Life Than This 10. Violently Happy 11. Crying