Björk: Vessel 1994

Not Available

This DVD contains a live performance by Björk on the Debut Tour, recorded live at the The Royalty Theatre in London in May 1994. The concert is interspersed by short interviews with Björk on the streets of London, including her singing an improvisation to the sound of a car alarm and her thoughts on moving from Reykjavík to London. Featuring performances of : 1. Human Behaviour 2. Atlantic 3. One Day 4. Venus as a Boy 5. Come to Me 6. Aeroplane 7. Anchor Song 8. Big Time Sensuality 9. There's More to Life Than This 10. Violently Happy 11. Crying