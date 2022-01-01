Björk - Live at Shepherds Bush Empire

Not Available

Live at Shepherds Bush Empire is an official DVD/home-video released by Björk on November 19, 2001. The live show was recorded at the end of the Post tour on February 27, 1997, at a special fan-club only free concert at the Shepherds Bush Empire in London, England. The majority of the songs are taken from the album Post, as well as some from her first album Debut. The track "I Go Humble" is a B-side, and appears on the "Isobel" single. Many of the performances from this concert can be found on the Post Live album, released as part of the Live Box in 2003 and later made available separately. The song that appears over the end credits is "Glóra", a flute instrumental recorded when Björk was in The Elgar Sisters. Two track that were performed on the night are omitted from this DVD - "It's Oh So Quiet" and "Big Time Sensuality" (these were performed after the last track included here).