Not Available

Blå, a "leftie" politician, connects with a woman on an app. The are both in "the closet" and don't know much about each other. They decide to meet. When Blå comes to Rødt's apartment, Rødt recognizes her right away. Blå is a controversial politician from an opposing party. They are both taken by surprise by the encounter, and their meeting doesn't seem to go so well. Slowly, to their own surprise, they start to connect and leave their prejudices aside (with the tiny «aid» of alcohol).