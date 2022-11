Not Available

Svend come back after a year of travel as a mate. Inger and Svend's father has been waiting him with longing. Conversely, Svends brother Thorsten, jealousy at Svend. Both of Inger's love for Sven and because Svend take over the family fishing boat. After a new argument in the family takes Svend space with another skipper, so that Thorsten can get the boat. Thorsten sabotage the radio, so that Sven and Inger can not talk. So reports Bluewater storm!