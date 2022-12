Not Available

The two central characters are breaking up. Moira flees to Paris; Stan goes up north with gay writer friend, Timothy. Moira returns and joins Stan and Timothy up north to sort things out. Roberta, Stan's old friend also arrives. The next 24 hours reveal the assortment of tensions, expectations, humour and discontents of four people experiencing the difficult transition to middle age. The four characters return to Toronto to resume their separate lives.