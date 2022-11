Not Available

From the pages of Voluptuous magazine, five chocolate-flavored baby dolls cum alive to make your jaw drop and your cock pop! These girls aren't merely stacked, they're super-stacked with boobs bigger than a man's head! Black and Stacked is the ultimate in hooter heaven for the mega-breastman. Starring five wonder of the world – in spectacular breast manipulation, oiling, soapy shower and pussy plugging action…just for you!