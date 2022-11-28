Black Art, Black Artists

Not Available

Tracing the under documented history of art made by black artists since the 19th Century, this essay film explores the demands and criteria imposed on artists to confirm to established tastes and histories. Featuring artist Van Slater, the film was made by the highly influential theorist Elyseo J. Taylor, one of the first black teachers at UCLA who helped to politicise the department, bringing in Third World Cinema programme and helped to open up the school to a more diverse student body.