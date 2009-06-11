Black Balls

2009

Alex Klein is a bankrupt real estate executive whose life is on a collision course. Not only do the market and his career look like a Trabant from before the fall of the Berlin Wall, but he has a wife who is thriving in success; a family whose habits are driving him insane; clients with bad taste and too much money. Not to mention 14-year-old baristas who think they know the difference between highland coffee beans, picked by virgins at midnight and the coffee from the local supermarket. So there's a lot getting on his nerves, so much so, that one day, when things become real serious, he can only weather the storm in his own repelling way.