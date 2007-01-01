Black Belt

Set in 1932, amid the rise of militarism after the establishment of the Manchukuo colony in Northeast China, the story centers on a trio of karateka. Studying under their aging master in a small dojo in the woods of central Kyushu, Choei, Taikan and Giryu face a company of kempeitai military police come to requisition their dojo for use as a military base.
|Akihito Yagi
|Giryu
|Tatsuya Naka
|Taiken
|Yuji Suzuki
|Choei
|Arashi Fukasawa
|Kenta
|Hakuryu
|Police Captain Kiichi Tanihara
|Takayasu Komiya
|Ohmoji
View Full Cast >