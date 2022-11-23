Black Belt Test Exposure: Senpai James Finds His Line

Not Available

The filmic material was exposed, as the title suggests, at a martial arts expo in which Kirby’s young son James was undergoing his black belt examination. Here, saturated color frames reminiscent of the earlier exposure-works are disrupted by pure black-and-white scan lines and video feedback. It is a summary work, combining techniques from several different phases of Kirby's practice, and this allows Kirby’s improv strategy to achieve a new level of freedom, with certain expected formal gestures disrupted by whole new frames of reference. (Michael Sicinski)