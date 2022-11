Not Available

The lives of three friends living within the largely unexplored Soweto gay sub-culture. There's Somizi - choreographer and entertainer; DK - a businessman who owns a funeral parlour; and Chix - a body builder. They've defied societal expectations to live their lives as they see fit. It is a revealing personal portrait by director Fanney Tsimong of three people intersecting with changing sexual values and a community struggling with the reality of homosexuality in its midst.