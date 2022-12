Not Available

Some men whine and groan whenever their wives ask for a little help around the house. You know the type, rolling his eyes whenever he has to run the garbage to the curb or pick up his dirty socks. Now, just imagine the look on his face if he was asked to guide a giant black cock into his wife's wet pussy. Or, even better, the look on his face as his wife jams that same large black cock down his own throat. Makes that curbside garbage run look pretty inviting, doesn't it?