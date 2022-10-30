Not Available

Black Blooded Brides of Satan - Grim, oppressive an in part even more realistic horror movie whose world in strung on modern devils worship, anguish, agony and dark discomfort from where there is no escape. Linda is a student from a well-off family and her parents have high expectations and put a lot of pressure on her to succeed. Too high pressure and expectations cause some rebellion in the young woman, however, and lead by her friend Linda drifts into the dark and twisted world of Satans worship - To the clutches of charismatic Master, to rituals where truth and nightmares mix and to the vertigo of self-destruction