Black Butler

  • Horror
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tohei

Set in the year 2020, Shiori Genbo (Ayame Gouriki) runs the large corporation Funtom. Shiori is also a descendant of prestigious noble family Phantomhive of England. As a descendant of the noble family Phantomhive, Shiori solves difficult cases which are ordered by the queen. In order to take revenge, Shiori makes a deal with Butler Sebastian (Hiro Mizushima). Their deal involves Butler Sebastian protecting Shiori until her revenge is fulfilled and then Sebastian will consume her spirit.

Cast

Hiro MizushimaSebastian
Ayame GourikiKiyoharu Genpo / Shiori
Mizuki YamamotoMaid Rin
Takuro OhnoTakaaki
YukaHanae Wakatsuki
Ken KaitoArihito

