Black Butterflies

She searched for a home, she searched for love. Confronted by Apartheid and a father who was Minister of censorship. With men like Jack Cope and Andre Brink she found much love, but no home. In his first speech to the South African Parliament Nelson Mandela read her poem "The Dead Child of Nyanga" and addresses her as one of the finest poets of South Africa.
|Rutger Hauer
|Abraham Jonker
|Liam Cunningham
|Jack Cope
|Nicholas Pauling
|Eugene Maritz
|Grant Swanby
|Jan Rabie
|Graham Clarke
|Uys Krige
|Jennifer Steyn
|Lucille - Lulu
View Full Cast >