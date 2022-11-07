Black Caesar

Tommy Gibbs is a tough kid, raised in the ghetto, who aspires to be a kingpin criminal. As a young boy, his leg is broken by a bad cop on the take, during a payoff gone bad. Nursing his vengeance, he rises to power in Harlem, New York. Angry at the racist society around him, both criminal and straight, he sees the acquisition of power as the solution to his rage.
|Gloria Hendry
|Helen
|Art Lund
|McKinney
|D'Urville Martin
|Rev. Rufus
|Julius Harris
|Mr. Gibbs
|Minnie Gentry
|Mama Gibbs
|Philip Roye
|Joe Washington
View Full Cast >