1973

Black Caesar

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 6th, 1973

Studio

American International Pictures

Tommy Gibbs is a tough kid, raised in the ghetto, who aspires to be a kingpin criminal. As a young boy, his leg is broken by a bad cop on the take, during a payoff gone bad. Nursing his vengeance, he rises to power in Harlem, New York. Angry at the racist society around him, both criminal and straight, he sees the acquisition of power as the solution to his rage.

Cast

Gloria HendryHelen
Art LundMcKinney
D'Urville MartinRev. Rufus
Julius HarrisMr. Gibbs
Minnie GentryMama Gibbs
Philip RoyeJoe Washington

