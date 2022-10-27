Not Available

Catherine is a violent and disturbed young lady who is shot down by the government in one of her escapades. She wakes up in a training facility and is taught to use weapons, combat, and is put through heavy endurance training. When she is done, she is given the code name "Black Cat". Catherine is now an assassin for the government and is very good at it but she soon finds a boyfriend and is caught between her love for him and her deal with the government