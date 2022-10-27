Not Available

Black Cat

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

D & B Films Co. Ltd.

Catherine is a violent and disturbed young lady who is shot down by the government in one of her escapades. She wakes up in a training facility and is taught to use weapons, combat, and is put through heavy endurance training. When she is done, she is given the code name "Black Cat". Catherine is now an assassin for the government and is very good at it but she soon finds a boyfriend and is caught between her love for him and her deal with the government

Cast

Jade LeungErica Leung / Catherine
Simon YamBrian
Thomas LamThomas
Randi LynnePrison guard
Kiara HunterCIA Agent

