Not Available

Now you can relive the story of Black Caviar - the horse of a lifetime by taking the ride alongside the moments that made it happen. It is the story of a journey that defies belief, because quite simply it’s about belief. Twenty-five straight victories as seen through the eyes of the trainer Peter Moody and Black Caviar’s jockey Luke Nolen in an exclusive personal and open account of what actually happened in racing’s field of dreams. As the momentum built, a wave of salmon and black washed over a nation of fans who just wanted a glimpse of the fastest horse on the planet. In this historic reflection of Black Caviar’s spellbinding career, it now becomes more than a glimpse - as cameras take you inside the stables, inside the stalls and inside to the story of Australia’s most watched racehorse. And every race can be seen again on a bonus DVD with more than ninety minutes of memorable extras. Experience the triumph and celebrate the stunning career of an Australian icon.